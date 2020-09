Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: After portraying a pilot in the web series, The Final Call (2019), Arjun Rampal is all set for his next outing on an OTT platform. He plays a lawyer in Nail Polish.

The courtroom drama, directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, also features Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur and Anand Tiwari. The film is said to be based on a high-profile murder trial.