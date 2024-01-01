Indian actor Govinda suffers leg injury after gun shot incident

MUMBAI (Web Desk) : Govinda, a popular Indian actor was reportedly hospitalized this morning after he suffered a bullet injury on his leg.

According to Mumbai Police, the actor is currently out of danger and his manager stated that he is doing fine.

As per NDTV, the injury was caused at the actor’s Juhu home around 4.45 am today due to a misfire from his licensed revolver.

Moreover, the actor released an audio clip in which he said the blessings of his fans, parents and his guru saved him.

In regards to this, he said, “I was hit by a bullet but it has been extracted. I thank the doctors here and your prayers,” as per the publication.

Additionally, according to his manager Shashi Sinha, the 60-year-old actor, also a Shiv Sena leader, was alone at home at the time of the incident and was getting ready to leave for Kolkata when the incident occurred.

Furthermore, the Hero No. 1 actor’s wife Sunita Ahuja is currently in Kolkata and has left for Mumbai after she heard of the misfire.

As per the outlet. Mr. Sinha added that Govinda was keeping the revolver in a cupboard when it fell to the floor and went off.

It is worth mentioning that as per his manager, the bullet hit him below his knee and the actor called up his wife and his manager.

To those unversed, soon after, police reached there and rushed him to the nearby Criticare Hospital. The Swarg actor’s manager stated that his condition is stable and he is still at the hospital with his daughter Tina.