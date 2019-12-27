Indian actor Kushal Punjabi commits suicide

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Popular Indian film and television actor Kushal Punjabi was found dead at his residence in Mumbai, Indian media has reported.

According to police, Ishq Mein Marjawan star, 37, was found hanging in his Bandra apartment early on Friday morning.

Kushal has left behind a suicide note in which the actor says ‘Nobody should be held responsible for his death’, police said.

Police said Kushal’s parents reached his residence as he did not pick up their phone at 2:00 AM.

The suicide note further reads that all his property be divided among his daughter, sisters and parents.

The reason for Kushal Punjabi’s suicide is unclear.

He started his career as a dancer and model in 2000.