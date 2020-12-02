Indian actor Sunny Deol tests positive for coronavirus

MUMBAI: Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol announced on Wednesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The BJP MP took to Twitter to urge the people who came in close contact with him the past couple of days to self-isolate and test themselves for the infection.

He also informed that he has isolated himself after the Covid-19 test results came out positive, and is recovering.

The Bollywood actor’s spokesperson also confirmed to news agency PTI that he is recovering well and taking necessary precautions.

“Sunny Deol got tested himself for COVID-19 on Wednesday in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, before coming back to Mumbai.

He has tested positive, but is asymptomatic and feeling absolutely alright,” Himachal Pradesh health secretary Amitabh Awasthi said. On the work front, Deol will next be seen in the sequel to his 2007 family-drama ‘Apne’.

The sequel will see three generations of the Deol family working together on screen for the first time as it stars legendary actor Dharmendra, his actor sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol.