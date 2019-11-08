Indian actor turned politician Sunny Deol to attend Kartarpur opening ceremony

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Indian actor turned politician Sunny Doel will attend the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor which is scheduled to be held on November 9.

Sunny Doel announced this on Friday that he will be part of the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor.

According to Indian News agency ANI quoted the BJP MP saying, If I won’t go, who will? I’ll definitely go. It is my area and my home.”

Doel is not the only notable Indian who will be in attendance for the ceremony. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and ministers Hardeep Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal will also be in attendance.

While, Congress lawmaker Navjot Singh Sidhu was also given political clearance to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib by the foreign ministry on Thursday.

Inaugural ceremony for the Kartarpur Corridor will be held on both sides of the border on Saturday.

The corridor will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Pakistani side, while PM Narendra Modi will declare it open at the other end.