Indian actress Deepika Padukone rushes to hospital after increased heart rate

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was taken to hospital after falling ill, during the shoot of her upcoming film.

According to Indian media reports, well-known actress Deepika Padukone was on the sets of ‘Project K’ when she complained of uneasiness due to increased heart rate.

She was taken to a hospital where doctors examined her and said “everything is fine.”

Shortly, after which Deepika went back on the sets of ‘Project K’.

It is important to note that Deepika is busy shooting a film with South Indian actor Prabhas in Hyderabad.

This will be her first film with Prabhas, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.