Indian Actress Dia Mirza marries businessman beau Vaibhav Rekhi

F.P. Report

MUMBAI: Indian actress Dia Mirza has married her businessman beau Vaibhav Rekhi in a traditional ceremony.

According to the Indian media, celebrations were in full swing as the 39-year-old actress tied the knot in the presence of her family and close friends.

Looking stunning in her all-red bridal ensemble, Mirza made a gorgeous bride as first pictures from her intimate wedding arrived online.

The Bollywood diva and Indian businessman Vaibhav have been dating for the past couple of months but kept their relationship private. Earlier Dia had taken to her Instagram as she shared bridal shower pictures along with her hennaed hand.

The Padmaavat star Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram handle, tagging the groom Vaibhav hinting at the ‘Joota Chupai rasam’.