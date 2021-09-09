Entertainment

Indian actress Disha Patani new video takes internet by storm

55 mins ago
Add Comment
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Disha Patani took the internet by storm by sharing a video on her Instagram from a recent photoshoot.

Dressed in an embellished white mini dress, she is looking drop-dead gorgeous in the video.

It’s no surprise that Disha Patani’s photos and videos go viral in no time. The actress knows how to make a statement with every post. In the video shared on Instagram, Disha can be seen sitting down and posing for the camera in a white mini dress. The strappy attire featured embellishments throughout it. Disha added Beyoncé’s Formation song as the video’s background music.

You may also like

About the author

The Frontier Post

View all posts

Leave a Reply