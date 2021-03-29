Indian actress Fatima Sana Shaikh also contracts COVID-19

F.P. Report

MUMBAI: The Bollywood ‘Dangal’ star Fatima Sana Shaikh recently contracted Corona Virus and is now spending her days in quarantine.

The Bollywood star took to her Instagram and used her Instagram stories as a platform to share recent news about her health: “I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself,”.

‘Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys’. Fatima wrote.

May Fatima Sana Shaikh experience the least effects of Corona and may she recover soon.

A few days earlier, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s co-star in Dangal, Aamir Khan, had also been struck with Corona.