Indian actress Jhanvi sets internet ablaze by sharing short clip of latest photoshoot

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Jhanvi Kapoor set the internet ablaze by sharing a photoshoot video on her Instagram page on Thursday. The short clip went viral immediately. Her enthusiast fans responded to the short clip with likes and heart emojis thousands of times.

Jhanvi captioned the short video, “If only I was this confident when there isn’t a camera on me #nykaa alter ego—Should we call her Jykaa.”

In the video clip, Jhanvi is wearing a black dress and leaning on a table in front of her to get the best pose for the photographer. Red background of the video makes a perfect combination of colors in the short clips.

Jhanvi Kapoor is the daughter of the late Sridevi who ruled Bollywood for decades with 300 films to her credit.