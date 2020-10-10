Indian actress Sana Khan quits entertainment industry

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Jai Ho actress Sana Khan, in a long note posted on Instagram, announced her decision to quit the entertainment industry, citing religious reasons. Bollywood star Sana, 33, is known for appearing as a contestant on Bigg Boss 6.

She has also worked in several movies and TV series. In her post, Sana Khan said that the entertainment industry has given her “all kinds of fame, honour and wealth” but she has realised that she should not make “wealth and fame” her only goal.

She added that from now on, she will “serve humanity and follow the order of her Creator.” Sana Khan began her post with these words: “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them.

But, for the last few days, I have been possessed of the realisation that: Is the real purpose of man’s coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame? Isn’t it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn’t a person think that he/she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he/she is no more? I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long period of time, especially the second question as to what will happen to me after my death?” “When I searched for the answer to this question in my religion, I realized that this life in the world is actually for the betterment of life after death.

And it will be better if the slave lives according to the command of his Creator and does not make wealth and fame his only goal,” she added. Sana Khan, in her post, wrote: “Therefore, I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator.

All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to.

Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any showbiz work henceforth.” Sharing the note, Sana Khan wrote: “My happiest moment. May Allah help me and guide me in this journey.”

1 Reacting to Sana Khan’s post, her friends and colleagues from the film and television industry wished her “love and joy.” TV actress Ridhi Dogra wrote: “Sana, my girl Wish you so much love and joy that you already carry within you as a person. Be blessed today and every day.”

Actor-model Muzamil Ibrahim commented: “I wish you good fortune and great life ahead in whatever you chose to do. May Allah bless us and guide us all.”