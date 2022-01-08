Indian actress Sara Ali Khan looks exceptionally pretty in white net outfit

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has posted some glamorous snaps on her Instagram handle. The public figure looks exceptionally pretty dressed in a contemporary attire.

Sara has taken to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of pictures which feature the sultry actress as she poses with impressive charm. The Indian star is seen dressed in an all white ensemble which is made of net cloth. Sara chose to opt for a crop white blouse with puffy sleeves which also manages to reveal some of Sara’s tummy area.

For this particular photoshoot, Sara has kept hair hair in an untidy fashion, letting it hang loose whereas we can spot minimum makeup on the actress’ face which ends up giving an immensely simple touch to the whole experience.

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara has managed to acquire astonishing fame within a short duration. There is a total of 38.7 Million followers acquired by Sara on her Instagram handle whereas the Indian star’s social media updates are massively acknowledged and appreciated by her fan following.