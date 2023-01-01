Indian actress Shehnaz Gill says she faced body shaming during Big Boss 13

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s emerging actress and singer Shahnaz Gill, who rose to fame from the Indian reality show Bigg Boss 13, has revealed that she faced body shaming during the show.

According to the reports, Shahnaz Gill, who made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, has told in a recent interview that someone forced her to change from a shalwar-kameez desi Shahnaz Gill to take on the look of a bold Shahnaz Gill.

Shahnaz Gill, who gained fame from Punjabi films like ‘Kaala Shah Kala’ and ‘Honsla Rakh’, said in her recent interview that she faced severe criticism in Bigg Boss 13 due to her obesity.

The actress also said seeing her in shalwar kameez in Bigg Boss, everyone thought that she could not carry western clothes.

Gill says she took people’s criticism seriously and lost weight while working on her style.

It may be recalled that late actor Siddharth Shukla was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 while model Asim Riaz was the first runner and Shehnaz came third as the second runner-up.