Indian actress Shehnaz Gill showers love for Pakistan

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Indian actress and model Shehnaz Gill—big boss participant—showered love for Pakistanis recently in an interview.

Shehnaz, who is in Dubai to attend the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night, talking to media persons and said: “Pakistani Punjabi I love you all”

She further requested her Pakistani fans to must listen to her upcoming songs.

“Mere gany arae hain sunna”, she said.

Shehnaz shared the latest photos of herself from the event.

She had been wearing red attire and styling the outfit with an orange long coat, applying minimal makeup, and having a bun hairstyle.