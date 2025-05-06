Indian aggression martyrs 26 innocent civilians; PAF downs 5 Indian jets including 3 Rafales

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Twenty-six innocent Pakistanis have been martyred and forty-six others injured in Indian unprovoked and blatant aggression inside Pakistan.

Giving an update on the latest situation, Director General ISPR, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said that India, once again showing cowardice, attacked Pakistan in the darkness of night.

He said there have so far been attacks on six locations.

Giving the break up, he said that a mosque was targeted in Ahmedpur East where thirteen persons embraced martyrdom including two girls aged three years as well as thirty seven sustained injuries.

In Muzaffarabad, he said Bilal mosque was targeted by India where three persons embraced martyrdom. In Kotli, two persons embraced martyrdom in an attack on Abbas mosque. Three persons were martyred and one other injured in an attack on a mosque in Muridke.

Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that there are no reports of loss of lives in Sialkot and Shakargarh.

The DG ISPR also mentioned that five civilians were martyred during the unprovoked Indian firing on the Line of Control.

He said that the targeting of mosques and worship places by India reflects the growing Hindutva ideology under Modi government. He mentioned that under this ideology, the religious freedom of minorities especially Muslims is being usurped in India.

Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that Pakistan’s armed forces gave a befitting and strong response within minutes to the Indian aggression.

The DG ISPR confirmed that Pakistan has shot down five Indian fighter jets including three Rafale as well as a combat drone. He said these were downed in Bhatinda, Jammu, Awantipur, Akhnoor and Sri Nagar.

He said the PAF shot down the Indian fighter jets when they attacked Pakistan. The PAF engaged and shot them at after they released the weapons. He said Pakistan’s armed forces could have shot even more than ten of the Indian aircraft but we exercised restraint.

He said Indian aircraft were not allowed to enter Pakistan’s airspace at any time. He also said that none of the Pakistani aircraft entered Indian airspace.

The DG ISPR said that India also targeted and damaged the structure of Nosheri dam in complete violation of international norms.

Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry mentioned that when India was resorting to the cowardly and senseless aggression, several national and international flights were in Pakistan’s airspace, thus putting the lives of thousands of civilians in grave danger.

He said Pakistan is responding and will continue to respond to the Indian aggression. He said we are a battle hardened army and we love to embrace martyrdom while defending the borders and the motherland. He said nobody can be allowed to attack the sovereignty and integrity of Pakistan.

The DG ISPR once again made it clear that Pakistan responded in self-defence. He said Pakistan reserves the right and will respond to this aggression at a time, place and means of its own choice.