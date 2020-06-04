Indian analyst Ashok Swain claims Modi had lied about Balakot airstrike

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Ashok Swain, a scholar of Peace and Conflict Research who is currently teaching at Uppsala University in Sweden, claimed that Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi had lied about Balakot airstrike.

The scholar took to social-networking website and posted, “If there are no Chinese soldiers on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), why Leh based India’s Lt General meeting the Chief of China’s Southern Xinjiang Military District on 6 June? To drink tea?”

Modi had lied about Balakot and Doklam, he added.

On February 26, 2019, Indian Air Force aircrafts violated Line of Control (LoC) by intruding from Muzafarabad sector and released payload in haste in Balakot while escaping as Pakistan Air Force took timely action.

On February 27, 2019, Pakistani jets flew across the Kashmir ceasefire line as a show of strength, hitting open spaces after locking on to military targets.

PAF downed two Indian jets, and detained one of their pilots Abhinandan. New Delhi confirmed the loss of one of its planes. India had demanded the “immediate and safe return” of the pilot. Pakistani authorities released Indian pilot as a goodwill gesture.

In 2017, a military border standoff occurred between the Indian Armed Forces and the People’s Liberation Army of China over Chinese construction of a road in Doklam near a trijunction border area Donglang.

In August, 2017, both India and China announced that they had withdrawn all their troops from the face-off site in Doklam.