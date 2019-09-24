Indian army chief accusations pretext for false flag operation: DG ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The accusations the Indian military chief regarding alleged terrorist camps in Balakot were a pretext for a false flag operation, said by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor.

DG ISPR said this in a series of posts on Twitter on Tuesday, he wrote, “Irresponsible statements by Indian military commanders particularly about AJ&K are expression of their frustration due to their failure to handle situation in IOJ&K and attempts to divert world’s attention from Indian state terrorism and siege of IOJ&K,”

He added “Accusations of infiltration/presence of alleged terrorists camps are pretext for a false flag operation/misadventure which if tried shall have serious consequences for regional peace”.

He added Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to any aggression or misadventure regardless of cost.

A day earlier, Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat had alleged “reactivation of terror camp” in Balakot.

Islamabad had rejected the statement and said India would not succeed in hiding state terrorism in occupied Kashmir by levelling allegations against Pakistan.

“The Indian allegations of “infiltration” from Pakistan reflect a desperate attempt to divert international attention from the humanitarian nightmare in occupied Kashmir being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces,” the foreign office said.