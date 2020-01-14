Indian army chief’s statement ‘irresponsible’: Corps Commanders Conference

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter on Tuesday to apprise of the Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) held earlier in the day under Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The ISPR reported that matters pertaining to regional, internal and external security came under discussion between the military brass of the country.

The corps commanders agreed that the statement of the Indian Army Chief earlier in the week was irresponsible and may cause serious damage to regional peace and stability.

“Geo strategic, regional and national security environment was reviewed. Current situation along borders, LoC and IOJ&K discussed. Forum reviewed evolving security situation in the Middle East with reference to US-Iran stand off and it’s implications on regional peace and stability,” the twitter said.

The Chief of the Armed Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa on the occasion said that Pakistan and its armed forces will continue to play a positive and constructive role in the region.

The Army Chief also added that there shall be no compromise on the security and sovereignty of the country.

“Pakistan is one of the lead participations with significant contributions towards peace and stability efforts in the region. We shall continue to play our responsible and positive role towards this end without compromising national security and defence of the motherland at whatever cost”, the COAS said.