Indian Army once again violate ceasefire in Sialkot

F.P. Report

SIALKOT: The Indian Army once again violates the ceasefire and indiscriminately firing on Sialkot sector and made the people in fear at Sialkot’s sector Charwa, The most affected area of cross border firing.

A woman narrated her ordeal after four of a family was martyred in unprovoked Indian firing on May 18.

She said that the family members were sitting around Sehri time when the shelling took place, martyring the children and wounding others.

“How will we fast in Ramzan?”, said the resident.

The woman lamented that the circumstances are dire for the residents in Ramzan, due to the fear of cross-border shelling.

In 2018 alone, more than 1300 incidents of cross-border firing have taken place, whereas, last year more than 1800 incidents of violation occurred.

Last week, four civilians were martyred and 10 injured when Indian forces opened unprovoked fire on a border village across the Working Boundary in Sialkot.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army’s media wing, said on Friday that the martyred include one woman and three children.

The ISPR stated further that the Punjab Rangers conducted retaliatory fire, and an exchange of fire is taking place intermittently.

Following the incident, the acting foreign secretary summoned Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria to the Foreign Office and submitted a letter of protest over the incident.

