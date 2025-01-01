Indian Army says no violation of ceasefire at LoC

(Reuters): The Indian army on Tuesday said there had been no violation of the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) that separates Indian-controlled Kashmir from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, after some Indian media reported that Islamabad had violated the truce by opening fire.

“There have been some media and social media reports regarding ceasefire violation in Poonch region. It is clarified that there has been NO ceasefire violation along the Line of Control,” the army said.

The Pakistani army did not respond to a request for comment outside regular hours.

Meanwhile, on the sixth anniversary of Youm-e-Istehsal, Pakistan’s armed forces reaffirmed their unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In their message issued on Tuesday, the military leadership, including Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Naval Staff, and Chief of Air Staff, expressed grave concern over what they termed a “continued illegal occupation” of IIOJK.

“The continued illegal occupation of IIOJK by Indian security forces — characterised by an unrelenting military siege, systemic human rights violations, and demographic engineering — constitutes a grave breach of international norms and remains a matter of deep concern,” the statement, released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), read.

The military leaders emphasised that the armed forces of Pakistan “fully support the legitimate and ongoing struggle of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination,” a right enshrined in international law and reaffirmed through multiple United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

They condemned what they described as India’s “repressive actions, belligerent posture, and incendiary rhetoric,” warning that these policies serve only to “exacerbate regional instability and perpetuate human suffering.”