Indian army spreading terror in Kashmir by torturing civilians: Kashmiri politician Shehla

Monitoring Desk

SRI NAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) politician and activist Shehla Rashid, has said that the Indian occupied forces trying to spread terror by tourturing the innocent civilians in the occupired valley.

Shehla Rashid, a vocal about the human rights’ situation in Kashmir, said this in a series of tweets. She revealed the current condition of Indian-occupied Kashmir where people have been oppressed and forced to live in miserable circumstances.

She added that four men were tortured by Indian armed forces in Shopian and a microphone was kept close to them, so that the entire neighborhood could hear their screams “and be terrorized.”

“This created an environment of fear in the entire area.”

In another tweet, she mentioned: “Armed forces are entering houses at night, picking up boys, ransacking houses, deliberately spilling rations on the floor, mixing oil with rice, etc.”