Indian author exposes India-ISIS nexus to create instability in Pakistan by sabotaging Afghan peace

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Another great double game of Indian government to destroy the regional peace with its links with Daesh has been exposed.

As per the revelations made in the book of British-Indian author Avinash Paliwal ‘My Enemy’s Enemy’, it has been clearly mentioned that India is holding a proxy war to create instability in Pakistan by carrying out terrorism activities with Afghanistan at western border.

The mastermind of attack on Sikhs Gurdwara in Kabul was also turned out to be an Indian citizen, the book stated.

Paliwal further wrote India is playing the Baloch and Pashtun cards in Pakistan and that Indian intelligence tried to cultivate the Afghan Taliban but failed.

The statements of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy have also been compiled in the book while the author has also mentioned about the the meeting of Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai.

Earlier, EU DisinfoLab, a Brussels-based disinformation watchdog, had exposed a forum that promote India’s diplomatic interests to influence the European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN) with content critical of Pakistan.

After the shocking report of the disinformation watchdog, board of members of the fake forum South Asia Democratic Forum (SADF) had resigned following increasing pressure and calls for stepping down.

According to EU DisinfoLab, South Asia Democratic Forum was ambiguously created in 2011 by the Srivastava group. The news outlets were managed by Indian stakeholders, with ties to a large network of think tanks, NGOs, and companies from the Srivastava Group.

It is pertinent to mention here that in November, 2020, the non-governmental group, after carrying out investigation, in its initial findings had uncovered a nexus of 265 fake media outlets across 65 countries to influence the EU and the UN with content critical of Pakistan.