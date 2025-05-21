Indian-backed ‘Fitnat-ul-Hind’ involved in Khuzdar school bus attack: PM

F.P. Report

KHUZDAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that an Indian-backed terrorist organisation, Fitnat-ul-Hind, was behind the cowardly attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan.

In the wake of the attack, PM Shehbaz and Field Marshal Gen Syed Asim Munir paid an emergency visit to Quetta, where they visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and met with the injured children and other victims.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti and the Quetta Corps Commander briefed the prime minister and Gen Asim Munir on the coward attack. The premier, Gen Asim Munir, federal ministers had expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz chaired a high-level meeting to review the province’s security situation and reaffirm the government’s resolve to combat terrorism. The meeting underscored the need for decisive action against all terrorist networks operating in the region.

The prime minister condemned the attack as a “shameful act by Indian-sponsored terrorists”, saying that such incidents would not deter the nation. “The nefarious designs of the terrorists will never succeed. The Pakistani nation stands united with its armed forces and security institutions on all fronts,” he said.

He said that the attack on innocent children reflected the “moral bankruptcy” of those involved, particularly India, which he accused of supporting such atrocities. “India’s targeting of innocent children marks a new low in its campaign of aggression,” he added.

Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability, the prime minister said the country would expose India’s malicious actions before the international community. “We will bring these terrorists and their facilitators to justice,” he vowed.

He highlighted that terrorist groups acting as proxies for India often exploit ethnic identities to sow division. “These militants are a disgrace to the noble values of the Baloch and Pashtun peoples,” the prime minister added.