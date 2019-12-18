Indian capital sees fresh violence amid CAA

Monitoring Desk

NEW DELHI: A protest in the Indian capital against a new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent on Tuesday after police fired tear gas at demonstrators.

Security forces used tear gas to disperse crowds after protestors pelted them with stones in Seelampur, New Delhi, said a police official, with reports of multiple clashes across the area.

Meanwhile, students and activists allege they were subjected to beating, humiliation and abuse by police when protesting against the bill on the campus of university Jamia Millia Islamia.

“I was in the library along with other students. There were many girls in the library when I was mercilessly attacked by the police. I fell unconscious. I was even treated by the police at the police station,” Jamia University student Mustafa told Anadolu Agency.

He added that many others were also beaten mercilessly by police. Another student, Rahir Musaf, said they had not even been informed about the number of injured. “At least 60 injured students were taken to the hospital, but only three were kept in the hospital and the others were sent back after being given first aid,” he said.

Police fired tear gas shells and beat students inside the campus of Jamia University during protests against the new citizenship law that would grant citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, while excluding Muslims.

Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims and is against secular principles enshrined in the country’s constitution.

Located in southeastern New Delhi and founded by Dr. Mukhtar Ansari a century ago after returning to India from leading a medical mission to treat wounded Turkish soldiers in the First Balkan War, Jamia Millia Islamia witnessed widespread violence on Sunday evening.

A shocking video of young women trying to save their friend from police brutality has gone viral on social media. Ayesha, Ladeeda Farzana and her friends at Jamia Millia Islamia were protesting the contentious bill when Shaheen Abdullah was attacked by police.

The young women formed a human shield around Abdullah to save their friend from the police onslaught.

“They (police) dragged Shaheen from the house. We stood in front of him to save our friend. And then they even beat us despite us being women,” Ayesha told Anadolu Agency.

Ladeeda Farzana said everyone should take a stand and speak out against the bill.

“Those opposing this bill are on the right path. They should stand and speak against this,” said Ladeeda.

Former ally of the ruling BJP, the Shiv Sena has compared the violence at Jamia University with that at Jallianwala Bagh. The massacre at Jallianwala Bagh took place in 1919 when the British Indian Army, under the command of Reginald Dyer, opened fire at a crowd staging a pro-independence demonstration.

“What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia, is like Jallianwala Bagh. Students are like a ‘Yuva bomb’ (young bomb). So we request the central government doesn’t do what they are doing to the students,” said Uddhav Thackray, Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had rejected to rule on alleged police brutality on students at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, saying they shou-ld first approach high courts.

Chief Justice S A Bobde said police were free to arrest any who committed offense, according to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). (AA)