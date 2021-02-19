Indian celebrities join ‘Pawri Horai Hai’ fever

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: ‘#PawriHoraiHai’ trend has now crossed the frontier and has taken over Bollywood with its pure innocence, fun and beauty. Deepika Padukone ‘#PawriHoraiHai’ fever spreads in Bollywood with no vaccine invented yet to contain it.

The latest edition to the list is superstar Deepika Padukone who has officially joined the ‘pawri’ as she posted a hilarious improvisation.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 35-year-old shared an adorable throwback photo which shows her on a rocking horse.

“Yeh hum hain, yeh hamara ghora hai aur yeh hamari pawri ho rahi hain (This is me, this is my horse, and this is us partying),” the Padmavat star captioned.

B-Town celebrities Shahid Kapoor and Randeep Hooda also jumped on the bandwagon and posted their hilarious improvisations of the viral trend on social media. E

arlier, upbeat #pawrihoraihai song by Indian music composer Yashraj Mukhate was also loved by the netizens. Originally, the hilarious video Dananeer posted was aiming at mimicking the burgers (rick kids) when they visited Nathiagali resort.

Randeep Hooda

Sharing the video of himself on set with a bunch of kids, the Highway star, Randeep Hooda, wrote: “Shoot par Bacha #PawriHoRaiHai.”

Shahid Kapoor

The Jab we Met star posted the video on his Instagram and wrote: “#fakers faking feku …. better words were never said.”The ‘Pawri Horai Hai’ girl, Dananeer Mobeen, is now a social media sensation with her video storming the Internet.