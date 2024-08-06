Indian comedian Rajpal Yadav’s property seized over non-payment of loan

(Web Desk): Bollywood comedian and actor Rajpal Yadav has had his property seized due to non-payment of a loan, according to Indian media reports.

The Central Bank of India has sealed Yadav’s property in Shahjahanpur after the actor failed to repay a loan taken for his production house, Shree Naurang Godavari Entertainment Limited.

The loan amount has reportedly reached INR 110 million (approximately Rs396 million).

The decision to seize the property was made on August 8 after Yadav defaulted on the repayment. As of now, neither the bank nor the actor has issued a statement regarding the matter.

Over the years, he has been constantly treating his fans with his comic roles. Talking about his work front, he was last seen in the popular film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The versatile actor also made his OTT debut in Sanya Malhotra starrer film, Kathal. He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Baby John, Welcome To The Jungle, and Maktoob.

Despite his extensive experience in the industry, Rajpal Yadav has faced numerous highs and lows throughout his film career. Currently, the actor appears to be navigating another difficult period concerning a non-payment issue with a bank.

According to the same report, Rajpal Yadav had mortgaged his property to secure a loan of INR 3 crore for a film produced under his production house, Shri Naurang Godavari Entertainment Limited. However, due to failure to repay the loan, the property was sealed in August 2024.

The production house, managed by his wife, Radha Yadav, produced a film that starred Rajpal Yadav alongside Om Puri and featured local artists from Shahjahanpur.