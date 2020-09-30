Indian court acquits all 32 accused in demolition of Babri Masjid case

Monitoring Desk

LUCKNOW: It took 28 years and hearings at different courts before a special court of India’s top crime investigation agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation in Lucknow, capital of Uttar Pradesh, delivered its judgement.

All of the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case have been acquitted by the Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh after a judge ruled that there was insufficient evidence against the suspects.

Thirty-two people, including two former chiefs of India’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, were facing charges of the demolition of the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid structure. Twenty-six out of the 32 accused individuals were physically present in the court today. Six accused including Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharati, and Kalyan Singh appeared via video conferencing. Uma Bharati had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago.

Vinay Katiyar, Uma Bharati, Giriraj Kishore, Vishnu Hari Dalmia, and Sadhvi Ritambara were also accused of making religiously provocative speeches, which led to the demolition of the structure.

Ninety-two-year-old former Deputy PM Lal Krishna Advani denied his involvement in the alleged conspiracy along with “Kar sevaks” or volunteers to demolish the disputed structure in Ayodhya on 6 December 1992. He said he was completely innocent and had been unnecessarily dragged into the case for political reasons.

Courtesy: (Sputnik)