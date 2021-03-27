Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19

F.P. Report

MUMBAI: Indian cricket legend and former skipper Sachin Tendulkar tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. He took to social media to inform the people about it.

Tendulkar noted he had quarantined himself at home and was following “necessary protocols as advised by my doctors”.

The 47-year-old, who recently featured in Road Safety World Series in Jaipur revealed that he has mild symptoms for the disease and has quarantined himself at home.

Tendulkar is one of the biggest Indian names to have tested positive for the virus in recent times. “I have tested positive today following mild symptoms.

All others at home have tested negative. I have quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors,” Tendulkar said in a statement released on Twitter.

Tendulkar thanked all “healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country”.

Tendulkar is a native of Mumbai. Mumbai, on Friday, reported 5,513 COVID-19 cases, the third consecutive day when the addition has been the highest since the outbreak began in March last year.

The caseload in the country’s financial capital is 385,628, including 11,629 deaths.