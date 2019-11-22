Indian cricketer takes a dig at Naseem Shah

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Friday took a dig at Pakistan’s 16-year-old pacer Naseem Shah’s age.

Kaif quoted a year old tweet in which Naseem was mentioned as a 17-year-old pace bowler.

The former cricketer replied to the tweet with a jibe at the credibility of the young pacer’s age, since a year later Naseem’s official age is 16 instead of being 18.

“Looks a terrific prospect. But is 16 now, aging backwards i think,” Kaif tweeted.

Naseem looked impressive on debut for Pakistan in the ongoing first Test against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.

The young pacer regularly bowled at over 145 kilometres (90 miles) per hour, but was guilty of overstepping the mark on a number of occasions, despite not being called by the umpire.

In the second over after lunch, he enticed an expansive drive from Warner, who nicked the ball to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

But Warner had barely left the crease when he was called back after TV umpire Michael Gough picked up that Naseem had again misplaced his front foot.