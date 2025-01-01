Indian defence attaché attributes jet losses in Pakistan skirmish to political constraints

F.P. Report

An Indian defence attaché has admitted that the Indian Air Force (IAF) lost fighter jets during a clash with Pakistan owing to the political leadership’s failure to authorise pre-emptive action.

Speaking at an event at the Indonesian Air Force University, Shiv Kumar, India’s defence attaché to Indonesia, confirmed that several Indian combat aircraft were shot down by Pakistan on May 7. While he declined to disclose the exact number of aircraft lost, he acknowledged that “we lost some jets”.

Kumar said that the IAF suffered significant early setbacks in the engagement because the political leadership had not granted permission to strike Pakistani military positions or air defence systems. This lack of authorisation, he suggested, left Indian forces vulnerable during the initial phase of the conflict.

An Indian defence attaché remarks appeared to corroborate Pakistan’s earlier claim that six Indian fighter jets were destroyed in the exchange, including advanced Rafale aircraft. At the time, the Indian government admitted to losing “some aircraft” but refrained from providing further details.

The Indian opposition party, the Congress, strongly criticised the Modi government, demanding greater transparency and accountability. The party argued that withholding critical information on national defence undermines public confidence and poses serious implications for national security.

This development has resurfaced amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, where even minor military confrontations risk escalating into a broader conflict.

The revelation has reignited debate over strategic stability in South Asia and renewed scrutiny of the region’s future security landscape.