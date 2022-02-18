Indian envoy summoned over delay in justice

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad to convey its sheer discontent over the Indian government insensitivity towards the plight of Pakistani nationals who lost their relatives in the Samjhauta Express and had been waiting for justice for the last one and a half decades.

Today is the 15th anniversary of dreadful terror attack on the Samjhauta Express in which 68 people lost their lives including 44 Pakistanis.

The Foreign Ministry summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad and conveyed him its alarm that the Hindutva extremism and “Saffron terror” that had motivated the inhuman attack fifteen years ago has intensified manifolds under the current regime in India.

The Indian diplomat was asked to convey to Government of India in the strongest terms, Pakistan’s condemnation of the shameless acquittal and exoneration of all accused in the dastardly terrorist attack, including Swami Aseeman and, an RSS activist, who publicly confessed of being the mastermind of the heinous attack. This was just another manifestation of the brazen impunity and full state protection that perpetrators of terrorism enjoy in the BJP-ruled India.

The Charge d’Affaires was also asked to convey to Indian government, Pakistan’s demand for a fair trial and for bringing the perpetrators and abettors of Samjhauta Express terrorist attack to justice. The families of the innocent Pakistani nationals, mercilessly killed at the hands of the Hindutva-motivated extremists deserve closure.

The Government of Pakistan strongly calls upon India to renounce the use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy and faithfully implement its obligations under international legal regime governing terrorism.