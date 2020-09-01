Indian fabricated claim dissolves in thin air

Bilal Afridi

PESHAWAR: India made a fabricated claim on August 28 to have found money trail of Rs.10.43 lac used for terror financing in Pulwama. Images of fake cheques and a CNIC of Umer Farooq, a Pakistani citizen were shown on media to corroborate the contention that two bank accounts were opened in his name for this purpose one each in Meezan Bank Peshawar and Allied Bank Khyber Agency.

The concerned investigation authorities immediately went into action to probe the matter. The relevant information about the bank accounts of Umer Farooq, including bank statement and his CNIC number were obtained.

The findings of the probe revealed that Umer Farooq opened an individual PKR current account in Meezan Bank Peshawar on February 18, 2017 to run spare parts business. It was revealed that majority of online receipts in this account were from Quetta, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The prudential regulations in Pakistan are very tight and transparent. At the time opening of account biometric of verification of Umer Farooq was done as a mandatory requirement.

Umer Farooq opened another bank account in Allied Bank Khyber Agency on March 31.2018 for running scape business. Again biometric verification was done as per prudential regulations.

Major credit transactions to this account were made through online cash deposits and cash withdrawals were through ATM.

Then reports submitted by Meezan Bank and Allied Bank exposed the concocted Indian claim by showing discrepancies in name of the account holder, his father name, his date of birth and CNIC number. It is absolutely impossible in Pakistan to open a bank account on the submission of fake documents.

Realising that their baseless claim stands exposed, NDTV declared Umer Farooq dead. Again the falsehood of India stood no ground, when a representative of allied Bank contacted him on phone and Meezan Bank confirmed his availability at Peshawar. Interestingly, India had claimed that Umer Farooq entered Jammu in the occupied Kashmir in April 2018. On the contrary, images of Meezan Bank show the opening of his account in August 2018.

Pakistan is a responsible member of the United Nations and is fully complying with provisions of UNSC resolutions numbering 1267 and 1373. Any attempt by India to malign it by flimsy allegation of terror financing will backfire, bring shame to the Indian leadership.