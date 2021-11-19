Indian Fake Promises at Climate Summit

Sehrish Khan

Delhi is considered to be the most polluted capital of the world. On the occasion of this Diwali, Delhi has sealed this statement. Delhi’s pollution has beaten all Indian cities. According to the Air Pollution Index, a pollution index of 50 is considered good, up to 100 satisfactory, up to 300 dangerous, up to 400 dangerous and up to 500 extremely dangerous. But one must be amazed to know that the state of pollution in Delhi this Diwali. This time the air pollution in and around Delhi and in some areas inside Delhi had crossed 1100. It is said that in Delhi alone, 17,500 people died due to pollution in 2019 alone. It is unknown at this time, what Modi will do after leaving the post. The number of people getting sick due to pollution will be many times higher. It is much more difficult to know and measure the unexplained health damage caused by pollution.If all these polluting activities are stopped or reduced then they can reach the target which was announced by Indian Prime Minister Modi at the Climate Conference in Glasgow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech at the COP26 in Glasgow, laid out India’s climate change action plans to take forward what was agreed in the Paris Agreement to address climate change at a faster pace. In India and in many other parts of the world, the impact of climate change is already visible in the form of extreme weather events like record-high levels of rainfall, floods, forest fires, landslides, droughts, cyclones, among others.

According to the World Data bank, India is the third largest greenhouse gas (GHG) emitter responsible for 7.18 per cent of global emissions after US that produces 14.48 per cent of global emissions and China that is accountable for the highest 27.9 per cent of global emissions, as per the 2019 data.

Whereas, the United Nations Environment Conference in Glasgow, Scotland ended on a compromise. The deal was struck between 200 nations. It has been decided that the use of coal will be reduced. The deal also agreed to reduce greenhouse gases. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned of a climate catastrophe.

Following the announcement of the agreement in COP26, he issued a statement highlighting that they reachedan agreement. “The deal is an important step, but it’s not enough,” he said. Leading Swedish environmental activist Greta Thounberg called it useless and said the real work was being done outside the conference. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has said that much remains to be done in the near future.

The European Commission interpreted the agreement as an opportunity. The deal failed to reach a consensus on limiting the temperature rise to more than 1.5 degrees Celsius. Participants said that something had been achieved in Glasgow which was better than nothing. It has also been decided that at the next conference the nations emitting carbon emissions will present their action plan on environmental pollution.

It is interesting for the climate summit attendees that in climate summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the country would aim to stop adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere by 2070 two decades after the US, and at least 10 years later than China whereas on the other side, the recent firecrackers at Diwali festival and India’s coal reserves have a high ash content that burns inefficiently and results in increased air pollution.