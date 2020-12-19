Indian false flag operation against Pakistan and int’l community

Yesterday, Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan told the media in a Press Briefing that Pakistan have information from credible sources that India is planning to undertake a military misadventure, which it usually termed as so called surgical strikes against Pakistan across the Line of Control (LoC) or International border. For this mischief India is making ground and trying to seek understanding from major powers. India had already orchestrated a similar drama in 2019. When it staged Pulwama attack as a reason to launch so called surgical strikes against Pakistan and in response it faced shameless global embarrassment on the hands of our Valiant Armed Forces. Indian government become frustrated due to its internal issues of law and orders in various states and ongoing protest by Indian farmers. This situation of internal unrest and chaos is due to the RSS and BJP regime’s fascist polices aimed at suppression of religious minorities and underprivileged segment of Indian society. The fascist government of BJP led by Narendra Modi is seeking an escape way from this worsening internal situation by creating tension at Pakistan India border. India thinks that a misadventure at LoC or International border with Pakistan will attract the attention of Indian society and International Community toward it, while its internal issues and problems will be go into the back burner.

Indian cease fire violations remained continue throughout the year, but their frequency and intensity has been increased in the recent days. Pakistan continuously lodged the complaints of CFVs to UNO and by summoning Indian High Commissioner based in Islamabad at Ministry of Foreign Affairs regularly. Indian Forces had forgotten the International norms and principles of war specifically mentioned in Geneva Convention and yesterday they targeted a team of United Nations Military Observers Group India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Chirikot Sector of LoC. Fortunately, UNMOGIP team members remained safe but their vehicle was badly damaged by Indian indiscriminate firing.

This behavior is highly pathetic and must be condemned the UNO and International Community. This is coercive pro-active policy of India to obstruct the routine duty of UN Military Observer Group so they can’t move along the LoC and record the causalities caused by Indian Cease fire violations. By limiting the movement of UNMOGIP, they could not be able to get evidences of Indian future nefarious designs about those Pakistan is continuously cautioning the World. Although, Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan urged India to allow UNMOGIP, to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions. Besides it, Pakistan should raise this issue at UNO to ensure free movement of UNMOGIP along LoC.

Pakistan has shared the information with UNO, big powers and friendly Countries about Indian heinous designs against Pakistan beside it, Pakistan should also categorically tell India that Pakistan’s response to any such mischief will not be limited to a similar Counter action as such Pakistan demonstrated on 27 Feb 2019. This time and in future Pakistan reaction will be as per its own choice and designs and will not limited to LoC or WB. So, in future Indian government never sort any such misadventure against Pakistan to avert its internal issues.

While assessing any possible target of Indian action inside Pakistan varies as per the methodology adapted by our adversary. Although, Pakistan Armed Forces are capable to give befitting response to any Indian misadventure in air, ground or in the Sea. Indian potential targets can be any Mosque, Madrassa or residential complex close to LoC in case of Indian ground attacks by heavy artillery or Special Forces or against similar targets in the radius of 15 Kilometer in case of air Strike by IAF. Any Indian so-called Surgical Strike will likely on LoC/ Working Boundary or disputed region of Sir Creek. Indian Navy can also target innocent Pakistani fishermen fishing near Pak-India borderline in the Arabian sea, while portraying them so-called infiltrators/ terrorists. Pakistan needs to nullify all Indian lame excuses. Pakistan may not have any life or material damage of this India Pakistan tension, but it may have financial price for us. Pakistan Stock Exchange and potential invest may hamper due to this tension at Pak-India borders.