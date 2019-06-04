Indian fans asked to be patient

LONDON (Agencies): Former West Indies’ cricket icon Viv Richards on Sunday urged Indian fans to show more respect to their cricketers and be more patient.

Speaking at Salaam Cricket 2019, the former batsman for the Windies stated that Indian supporters need to be more patient with their cricketers and support them during their tough times as well as the good ones. “Indian fans sometimes lack a bit of patience. Burning effigies a little silly.

Your players do not go there to lose., they go there to win. You should not be a hero today and not a zero tomorrow. We should have a little more respect for individuals – you are not going to do it all the time,” he stated. During the cricket convention, Richards also met with former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram and former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar.