Indian FM to self-isolate at G7 for coronavirus

LONDON (AA): India’s foreign minister will self-isolate at the G7 meeting of diplomats in the UK after possible exposure to coronavirus.

“Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases,” External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The minister said that as an “abundant caution” and out of consideration for others, he will conduct his engagements virtually.

“That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well,” he added.

Jaishankar is in London to attend the G7 foreign ministers’ summit