Indian forces detain ex-CM occupied Kashmir Farooq Abdullah

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: Indian forces detained former Occupied Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah under the Public Safety Act on Monday.

According to details, the tensions are reaching boiling point in Indian-occupied Kashmir as the draconian military curfew enters a 43rd consecutive day.

The Indian news website The Wire reported that Farooq Abdullah has been detained by Indian forces under the Public Safety Act.

Abdullah, who has been under house arrest since early August, can now be held in detention by India for a period of up to two years without a trial, suggest reports. His son, Omar Abudllah, is under house arrest too.

Other high ranking politicians, including former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and the mayor of capital Srinagar, are also under house arrest by Indian security forces to quash dissent against the move.

On August 5, Indian PM Modi had passed a bill which split occupied Kashmir into two Indian Union territories. A military curfew was imposed in the occupied valley after the decision and thousands imprisoned.

International media have reported widespread allegations of abuse and torture of detainees by Indian security forces. So far more than 4,100 people — including 170 local political leaders have been detained across the occupied valley.

Despite a curfew, movement restrictions, and the severe curtailment of internet and mobile phone services, public demonstrations against India mostly in the largest city Srinagar have been constant.

Altogether, there have been 722 protests since August 5, with Baramulla district in the northwest and Pulwama in the south the biggest hotspots after Srinagar.