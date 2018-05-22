Indian forces injure four Kashmir girls after locals refuse to attend their Iftar party

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: Indian occupied forces continues its atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris and in the recent incident the occupied forces injured four teenage girls after the Indian forces opened fire on people in Shopian district, for refusing to attend an Iftar party arranged by the army.

According to Kashmir media, the brutal incident took place in Dred-Kalipora village on Monday evening when an Indian army party visited the village and brought food items for the villagers.

The villagers, who are suffering from Indian atrocities since partition, refused to take the food items and participation in their Iftar party and the occupied forces were also asked to leave the village as such action could cause tension in the area.

The argument between the villagers and occupied forces turned into the scuffle when Indian force opened fire on the villagers indiscriminately in a result four girls were injured in it.

The injured were identified as 14-year-old Aqsa Jan and Shobi Jan are said to be in critical condition and have been referred to Srinagar for treatment.

And two sisters, Shakira Akther, 17, who was injured above the ankle and Shaafi Jan, 15, who has injuries in her right leg, were admitted at Public Health Centre Harmain.

Villagers said that the army men came here just for taking pictures of their Iftar party to use as a propaganda tool but the people showed resistance.

On May 16, the government of India announced a conditional ceasefire in anti-militancy operation by security forces in the restive Jammu and Kashmir state during the holy month of Ramazan.

Advertisements