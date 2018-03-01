Indian forces martyr 15 Kashmiris in February

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: As many as 15 Kashmiri including a young and girl were martyred by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir during the month of February.

The Kashmir Media Service reported on Thursday that according to it, one youth was also martyred in custody of the Indian occupied forces.

The report added that at least 57 people were injured due to the use of force and firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel against mourners.

During the month of February occupied forces also arrested 179 peaceful protesters and civilians including Hurriyet leaders.

Indian forces personnel also destroyed and damaged 16 residential houses during the period.

