Indian forces martyr 18 Kashmiris in one month

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: The Indian occupation forces continued its acts of state-terrorism in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and martyred 18 Kashmiris including one in custody during the last month of September.

The killings rendered two women widowed and four children orphaned by the brutal action of the Indian troops, according to a report issued by the Kashmir Media Service (KMS).

During the period, at least 16 persons were injured due to the use of brute force including the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel on peaceful protesters in the territory.

Indian police and paramilitary personnel arrested 88 people and destroyed or damaged 14 residential houses and structures during 567 cordons and search operations in different areas of the occupied Kashmir during September.

The Indian troops had martyred 148 Kashmiris during violent cordons and search operations in the last six months in IIOJK.

In another report, the Indian authorities extended a ban on high-speed internet service in the territory till October 21.

An order issued by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary of Home Department of the occupied territory said that the ban on high-speed internet would remain in force in all but two districts – one each in Kashmir Valley and Jammu, reported KMS.

The authorities had ordered the restoration of high-speed mobile data services in Ganderbal and Udhampur on the night of August 16, 2020. However, in all other districts, the speed was directed to continue to be restricted to 2G only.

It is to mention here that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government had suspended the internet and mobile phone services in IIOJK on August 05, 2019, when it revoked the special status of the territory and placed it under military siege.

Although, the Indian government claims that landline phones and 2G internet services have been restored in the occupied territory but the residents continue to suffer immensely due to absence of prepaid mobile and 4G internet connectivity, particularly amid the coronavirus pandemic.