Indian forces martyr another youth in IIOJ&K

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Kamrazipora area of the district.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Indian troops had martyred twenty-four Kashmiris including three in a fake encounter during the last month of July.

The troops and police personnel also destroyed or damaged eleven residential houses and structures and also looted several houses in the month.

Pakistan yesterday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings of three Kashmiri labourers from Rajouri by the Indian occupation forces in a fake encounter in Shopian region of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said.

The FO spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, said that over 200 innocent Kashmiris have been martyred by the Indian occupation forces since the beginning of this year in fake encounters and so-called ‘cordon-and-search’ operations.

The condemnable crimes against Kashmiri youth by the Indian forces are being perpetrated with complete impunity, under the cover of draconian laws such as Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), he added.