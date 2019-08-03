Indian forces martyr another youth in Shopian district

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: Indian forces martyred another Kashmiri youth in Pandoshan area of Shopian district on Saturday.

According to reports, several protesters were arrested by the forces as they took to streets for protests after the Indian forces agression.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation after killing of an Indian soldier and injury of another.

To disperse the protestors, police and forces used pellet guns and tear gas, resulting in injuries of several protesters.

Meanwhile, Shopian administration suspended mobile phone internet service in the region.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

On the other hand, Indian forces arrested several Kashmiris during raids on houses in Pulwama district.

A vehicle of Indian army was damaged by a bomb detonated on a roadside in Zahid Bagh area of Pulwama.

Moreover, Indian investigation agency Enforcement Directorate has seized a property worth Rs17.3 million owned by Kashmiri trader Zahoor watali who has been detained in New Delhi.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq vows to resist amending Article 35-A

Regarding the deteriorating situation in occupied-Kashmir, Umar Farooq, chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference, said that the situation developing on the ground over the past week with deployment thousands of additional Indian troops has created panic amongst the people and they have become apprehensive of something happening in the territory.

Farooq said that various speculations were rife including removal of 35-A, Article of the Constitution, to change the demography of the occupied territory. He said that for the past three years there had been a great push towards it as Public Interest Litigation (PILs) were filed in the Indian Supreme Court to challenge it.

He said that like past, the people and leadership had to be ready to resist every attempt to undo it.

Mirwaiz said such measures will not change the reality that Kashmir is a dispute and has to be resolved.

He said that the whole word was asking India and Pakistan to resolve it and there were also offers of mediation.

“If the leadership of India and Pakistan are really concerned for their people they will show statesmanship and agree to talk. Ultimately, it is only India, Pakistan and the Kashmiris that can reach a lasting resolution,” he maintained.

Farooq said, “We have always strongly advocated dialogue among stakeholders, a fact borne out by our sincere push for it and participation in dialogue 2004 onwards (…) we only believe in and have always advocated peaceful means of struggle for the resolution of the lingering internationally-acknowledged Kashmir dispute in which lakhs of human lives have been lost.”

He said that current hostilities along the Line of Control (LoC) were also resulting in loss of previous lives on both sides and there was always a fear of escalation between the nuclear armed neighbours.