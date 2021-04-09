Indian forces martyr four more Kashmiris in IIOJ&K

F.P. Report

SRI NAGAR: Indian forces have martyred four more people during the last 24 hours as Indian state terrorism continues in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), on Friday.

Four people were martyred when Indian forces carried out operations in Shopian and Pulwama areas of the held territory.

In all, seven Kashmiris have been martyred during the forces’ operations in the last two days. Meanwhile, posters have resurfaced in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, pledging to continue the freedom struggle till complete success.

The posters, pasted by Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party, Kashmir Resistance Movement, Kashmir Hurriyat Youth Forum and Jammu and Kashmir Justice League in different areas of the occupied territory, also said that the struggle will continue till the implementation of the United Nations resolutions and till India repealed its decision of August 5, 2019.

The posters also called for preserving the identity and disputed nature of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.