Indian forces martyr four youth in occupied Kashmir

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: At least four more Kashmiri youth were martyred by occupied Indian forces on Friday in Baramulla district of occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the occupied forces continued its atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris and on Friday during the siege and search these four youth were killed in Boniyar area of the district Baramulla.

Complete shutdown of educational institutes in the valley in protests against the killings of youth on Friday.

Activists estimate that up to 145 civilians were martyred by security forces and up to 20 civilians martyred by armed groups between July 2016 and April 2018.

