Indian forces martyr one more youth in IOK

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, on Monday.

The youth was killed by Indian troops during a violent siege and search operation in Khawjapora Reban area of the district.

Meanwhile, Indian forces blocked all entry and exit points of the area and conducted a house-to-house search. The movement of the people was restricted.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

Yesterday, miseries and sufferings of the Kashmiri women at the hands of brutal Indian forces continue unabated in occupied Kashmir as the world is observing the International Women’s Day.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, thousands of women are among 95,507 Kashmiris, who were martyred by Indian forces since January 1989 till date while 671 women were killed since January 2001 alone. The report pointed out 22,912 women were rendered widowed while 11,179 were molested. It also mentioned Kunan-poshpora mass rape, rape and murder of two Shopian women and gang-rape and murder of an eight-year girl, Aasifa Bano in Kathua, as glimpses of some heinous crimes of India against women in Kashmir.

The report said over a hundred women including 19-month-old Heeba Jan and 32-year-old Nusrat Jan were blinded in the firing of pellets by Indian troops. It said that around a dozen women including Hurriyat leaders, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen were facing illegal detention in infamous Tihar Jail in India.

Hurriyat leaders Zamruda Habib, Mir Shahid Saleem, Umar Aadil Dar and Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi in their separate statements in Srinagar and Jammu deplored that the world was talking about the empowerment of women while the women in occupied Kashmir were facing humiliation at the hands of Indian forces day in and day out. They said that the Kashmiri women were the worst victims of Indian state terrorism.