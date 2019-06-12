Indian forces martyr one more youth in occupied Kashmir

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: Indian Occupied forces one more Kashmiri youth in Sopore district of occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to reports, the occupied Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth and continued its atrocities.

The troops martyred the youth during the ongoing violent cordon and search operation at Wadoora in Sopore area of Baramulla district. One youth was killed by the troops in the same area on late Tuesday. The operation continued till last reports came in.

The troops had martyred two other youth identified as Shakir Ahmed and Sayaar Ahmed and destroyed two residential houses during a similar operation in Awneera area of Shopian district, yesterday.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities suspended internet service in Sopore town and ordered closure of all educational institutions in Sopore Sub-division, today.