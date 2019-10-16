Indian forces martyr three Kashmiris as military siege enters 73rd successive day

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: Indian occupied forces martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district as military siege and communications lockdown in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) entered 73rd successive day, on Wednesday (today).

Although the voice call service on post-paid mobile phones has partially been restored, yet the situation is far from normal. Mobile internet and broadband as well as about two million phones using prepaid SIM cards continue to remain suspended.

Shops in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley usually open only for a couple of hours in the morning and evening to restock supplies, keeping shutters down during the day.

Public transport continues to remain mostly absent and only private vehicles and those with special permits can be seen on the roads. Offices remain almost empty and there are virtually no students in schools and colleges which reopened recently.

Many believe that the continued shutdown is due to popular anger at India’s Aug 5 unilateral action, comparing it to a campaign of civil disobedience.

Observers say the mood in the valley continues to remain sullen and defiant, adding there is certain spontaneity with the way people have reacted. They maintain there is a lot of resentment, a sense of humiliation at the way things have been done and people have been completely disconnected from the world and each other as well.

A media report said that a number of new checkpoints have been installed in different areas of Srinagar where the forces are checking vehicles, adding many new bunkers have also been established in Srinagar city in the last few weeks.