Indian forces martyr three Kashmiris in Bandipora

SRINAGAR: Indian occupied forces on Wednesday martyred three Kashmiris in Bandipora district of occupied Kashmir.

Kashmir Media Service reported that the youth were martyred during a military operation at Baktur in Gurez area of the district.

A report released last year by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the World Human Rights Day, revealed Indian troops, in their unabated acts of state terrorism in occupied Kashmir, martyred 95,238 innocent Kashmiris, including 7,120 in custody, since January 1989 till date.

The report said that the troops molested or disgraced 11,107 women and damaged 109,191 residential houses and other structures during the period.

Indian troops and police subjected at least 8,000 people to custodial disappearance in that time.