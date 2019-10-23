Indian forces martyr three more Kashmiri youth in IOK

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: Indian occupied forces continued its atrocities and martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district of the occupied valley on Wednesday.

According to reports, Indian troops martyred the Kashmiris during a cordon and search operation at Rajpora in Tral area of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in.

Earlier, the United States renewed calls on India to ease its clampdown in Kashmir as several lawmakers voiced anger at actions by a country that usually enjoys robust US support.

During a congressional hearing on human rights in South Asia, nearly all lawmakers focused questions on India, which rescinded Kashmir’s decades-old autonomous status in August.

Alice Wells, the assistant secretary of state for South Asia, said the United States “remains concerned” about the impact of India’s actions in the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley.

“We have urged Indian authorities to respect human rights and restore full access to services, including internet and mobile networks,” she told a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee.

She said that the United States was also concerned about the detention of residents including mainstream political leaders and about impediments to both local and foreign media coverage.