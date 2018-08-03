Indian forces martyr two Kashmiri youth in IoK

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: At least two Kashmiri youth were martyred by the the occupied Indian forces in Sopore district of Kashmir on Friday.

Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported that the youth were killed by the Indian forces during a violent cordon and search operation in the district.

The occupied forces also suspended internet service and shut down educational institutes in the Baramulla district with the aim to press the masses and stop their voice of freedom with such tactics.

Earlier on Thursday, Indian troops forces had martyred two youth in IoK’s Kupwara district during a cordon and search operation.

Earlier this year, in June, a United Nations report accused India of having used excessive force in occupied Kashmir to martyr and wound civilians since 2016, as it called for an international inquiry into the accusations of rights violations.

The first UN report on human rights in IoK focuses mainly on serious violations in the region from July 2016 to April 2018.

